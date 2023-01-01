$43,924+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
2019 Ford F-150
LARIAT 4x4 | CREW | LUXURY + TECH PKG | PANO ROOF
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$43,924
- Listing ID: 10636164
- Stock #: 231503
- VIN: 1FTFW1E43KKC81129
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,993 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED LARIAT W/ LUXURY & TECH PACKAGED INCL. PREMIUM PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 3.5L ECOBOOST, HEATED/COOLED LEATHER, REMOTE START, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, LANE-KEEP ASSIST, BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM AUDIO, 360 CAMERA, TONNEAU COVER AND 20-IN ALLOYS! Pre-collision system, cross-traffic alert, Pro Trailer Backup assist, tailgate step, heated steering wheel, navigation, running boards, power seats w/ driver memory, rear heated seats, rain-sensing wipers, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power folding mirrors, ambient lighting, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, power adjustable pedals, 3.55 rear axle ratio, electronic transfer case, keyless entry w/ push start, tow package, 6-foot 6-inch box w/ spray-in bedliner, auto dimming rearview mirror, cruise control and Sirius XM!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.