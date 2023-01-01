Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-150

81,993 KM

Details Description

$43,924

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,924

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

LARIAT 4x4 | CREW | LUXURY + TECH PKG | PANO ROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

LARIAT 4x4 | CREW | LUXURY + TECH PKG | PANO ROOF

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 10636164
  2. 10636164
  3. 10636164
  4. 10636164
  5. 10636164
  6. 10636164
  7. 10636164
  8. 10636164
  9. 10636164
  10. 10636164
  11. 10636164
  12. 10636164
  13. 10636164
  14. 10636164
  15. 10636164
  16. 10636164
  17. 10636164
  18. 10636164
  19. 10636164
  20. 10636164
  21. 10636164
  22. 10636164
  23. 10636164
  24. 10636164
  25. 10636164
  26. 10636164
  27. 10636164
  28. 10636164
  29. 10636164
  30. 10636164
  31. 10636164
  32. 10636164
  33. 10636164
  34. 10636164
  35. 10636164
  36. 10636164
  37. 10636164
  38. 10636164
  39. 10636164
  40. 10636164
  41. 10636164
  42. 10636164
  43. 10636164
Contact Seller

$43,924

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
81,993KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10636164
  • Stock #: 231503
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E43KKC81129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,993 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED LARIAT W/ LUXURY & TECH PACKAGED INCL. PREMIUM PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 3.5L ECOBOOST, HEATED/COOLED LEATHER, REMOTE START, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, LANE-KEEP ASSIST, BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM AUDIO, 360 CAMERA, TONNEAU COVER AND 20-IN ALLOYS! Pre-collision system, cross-traffic alert, Pro Trailer Backup assist, tailgate step, heated steering wheel, navigation, running boards, power seats w/ driver memory, rear heated seats, rain-sensing wipers, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power folding mirrors, ambient lighting, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, power adjustable pedals, 3.55 rear axle ratio, electronic transfer case, keyless entry w/ push start, tow package, 6-foot 6-inch box w/ spray-in bedliner, auto dimming rearview mirror, cruise control and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2022 Toyota Tundra L...
 27,858 KM
$62,827 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue SV...
 91,419 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Tacoma T...
 87,915 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory