2019 Ford F-150

66,411 KM

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

Limited LIMITED

2019 Ford F-150

Limited LIMITED

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,411KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EG5KFC50379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 66,411 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2019 Ford F-150