2019 Ford F-150
XLT SPORT 4x4 | 3.5L ECOBOOST | PANO ROOF | CREW
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 189,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED SUPERCREW XLT SPORT 4x4 W/ PREMIUM 3.5L ECOBOOST ENGINE AND PANORAMIC SUNROOF!! Heated seats, remote start, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, navigation, pre-collision system, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 18-inch alloys, folding tailgate step, running boards, power seats, air conditioning, power-adjustable pedals, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, extendable trailer mirrors, 6-foot 6-inch box w/ bedliner, leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth, cruise control and Sirius XM!
