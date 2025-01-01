Menu
2019 Ford F-150

189,000 KM

Details Description

12227853

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
189,000KM
VIN 1FTFW1E41KFB51990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED SUPERCREW XLT SPORT 4x4 W/ PREMIUM 3.5L ECOBOOST ENGINE AND PANORAMIC SUNROOF!! Heated seats, remote start, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, navigation, pre-collision system, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 18-inch alloys, folding tailgate step, running boards, power seats, air conditioning, power-adjustable pedals, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, extendable trailer mirrors, 6-foot 6-inch box w/ bedliner, leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth, cruise control and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
