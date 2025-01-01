$28,977+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171
Certified
$28,977
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 183,778 KM
Vehicle Description
**COMING SOON** --5.0L V8--LARIAT--ONE OWNER--RUST PROOFED ANNUALLY--PANORAMIC SUNROOF--
Coming soon on new arrival is this STUNNING F-150 Lariat loaded with every option available for the year. VERY clean inside and out. Very well care for and serviced. Rust proofed every year without fail, newer all terrain tires, no collisions , leather, panoramic sunroof, Bang & Olufsen premium sound, heated/cooled seats, power memory seats and so much more.
The best colour way you can get in our opinion!
Book in a road test today, we have a feeling this one won't last too long!
Need financing? Terms up to 84 months available securing you low and affordable payments!
613-680-4171