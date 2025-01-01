Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong><em>**COMING SOON** </em>--5.0L V8--LARIAT--ONE OWNER--RUST PROOFED ANNUALLY--PANORAMIC SUNROOF--</strong></p><p> </p><p>Coming soon on new arrival is this STUNNING F-150 Lariat  loaded with every option available for the year. VERY clean inside and out. Very well care for and serviced. Rust proofed every year without fail, newer all terrain tires,  no collisions ,  leather, panoramic sunroof, Bang & Olufsen premium sound, heated/cooled seats, power memory seats and so much more.</p><p>The best colour way you can get in our opinion! </p><p>Book in a road test today, we have a feeling this one wont last too long!</p><p> </p><p>Need financing? Terms up to 84 months available securing you low and affordable payments!</p>

2019 Ford F-150

183,778 KM

Details Description Features

$28,977

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle
13151197

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

  1. 1762464124243
  2. 1762464124731
  3. 1762464125212
  4. 1762464125660
  5. 1762464126098
  6. 1762464126510
  7. 1762464126913
  8. 1762464127319
  9. 1762464127790
  10. 1762464128222
  11. 1762464128707
  12. 1762464129146
  13. 1762464129583
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,977

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
183,778KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E50KFB85746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 183,778 KM

Vehicle Description

**COMING SOON** --5.0L V8--LARIAT--ONE OWNER--RUST PROOFED ANNUALLY--PANORAMIC SUNROOF--

 

Coming soon on new arrival is this STUNNING F-150 Lariat  loaded with every option available for the year. VERY clean inside and out. Very well care for and serviced. Rust proofed every year without fail, newer all terrain tires,  no collisions ,  leather, panoramic sunroof, Bang & Olufsen premium sound, heated/cooled seats, power memory seats and so much more.

The best colour way you can get in our opinion! 

Book in a road test today, we have a feeling this one won't last too long!

 

Need financing? Terms up to 84 months available securing you low and affordable payments!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GO2 Auto

Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Mazda CX-5 GX 117,824 KM $20,888 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GT 108,899 KM $13,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer SE LTD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer SE LTD 134,358 KM $10,895 + tax & lic

Email GO2 Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-680-XXXX

(click to show)

613-680-4171

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,977

+ taxes & licensing>

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

2019 Ford F-150