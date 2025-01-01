$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-250
XLT 4X4 | CREW CAB |8FT BOX | TOW PKG |18IN ALLOYS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 144,416 KM
Vehicle Description
XLT SUPER DUTY 4X4 CREW CAB W/ 8FT BOX!! Backup camera, 18-inch alloys, tow package, running boards, air conditioning, automatic headlights, keyless entry, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, cruise control and Bluetooth!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
