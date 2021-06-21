Menu
2019 Ford F-250

28,651 KM

$89,964

+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Lariat | NEW ARRIVAL | 6.7L POWERSTROKE | LOW KMS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

28,651KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7438823
  • Stock #: 210805
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BT0KEF91789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 28,651 KM

Vehicle Description

Top of the line heavy duty truck with LOW KMS. 6.7L Turbo Diesel with ventilated leather seats, power retractable trailer mirrors, trailer tow pkg, Bang & Olufsen Audio, navigation, park sensors and much more!!! I just arrived and have not been detailed yet. Be the first to visit me and soon I will get my photoshoot done!Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Box liner
Privacy Glass
Halogen Headlamps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
remote start
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Anti-Theft
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Block Heater
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Crew Cab
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory