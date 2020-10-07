Menu
2019 Ford Fiesta

29,661 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

2019 Ford Fiesta

2019 Ford Fiesta

SE HATCH

2019 Ford Fiesta

SE HATCH

Location

Prio Auto Sales

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

613-455-0255

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

29,661KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6130746
  • VIN: 3FADP4EJ8KM135948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,661 KM

Vehicle Description

- Certified
- No Accidents
- Bluetooth
- Heat Seats
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Rear-View Camera
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
- Power Windows
- Carfax available
- Extended Warranty Available

Good credit, bad credit, no credit. WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING.
WE MAKE FINANCING EASY. APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255
1919 Bank st, Ottawa, ON
PrioAutoSales.com
Info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 1.6L/97
L/100Km City: 8.6
L/100Km Hwy: 6.4

Mechanical Equipment

120 Amp Alternator
4.07 Axle Ratio
46.9 L Fuel Tank
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Front-Wheel Drive
Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust

Interior Equipment

1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Air Filtration
Analog Display
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Compass

Exterior Equipment

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Door Handles
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Chrome Grille
Clearcoat Paint
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Safety Equipment

Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Back-Up Camera
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Child Safety Locks

Entertainment Equipment

1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity
Digital Signal Processor
Integrated Roof Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Streaming Audio

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

