2019 Ford Mustang
GT Convertible
Location
AutoAgents
72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7
613-909-3884
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
41,571KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9006478
- Stock #: AA605
- VIN: 1FATP8FF3K5197907
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 41,571 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
