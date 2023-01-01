$36,500+ tax & licensing
$36,500
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost ECOBOOST, CONVERTIBLE, AUTO, REAR CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
20,546KM
Used
- Stock #: 23-0479A
- VIN: 1FATP8UH4K5145142
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 20,546 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $37595 - Myers Cadillac is just $36500!
JUST IN - 2019 FORD MUSTANG ECOBOOST, AUTOMATIC, CONVERTIBLE, REAR CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS, LOW KM, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, ULTRA CLEAN, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, CERTIFIED. NO ADMIN FEES!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Selective service internet access
Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Bench Front Facing Vinyl Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Mechanical
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Rear-wheel drive
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Battery w/Run Down Protection
58.7 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost
Regenerative Alternator
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wheels w/Locks
Power Convertible Top w/Lining and Glass Rear Window
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6