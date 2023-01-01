Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Mustang

39,478 KM

Details Description Features

$39

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Mustang

2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Coupe Mustang / Premium / Ford / Digital Cluster / Ricaro Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Coupe Mustang / Premium / Ford / Digital Cluster / Ricaro Seats

Location

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

613-909-3884

  1. 9899564
  2. 9899564
  3. 9899564
  4. 9899564
  5. 9899564
  6. 9899564
  7. 9899564
  8. 9899564
  9. 9899564
  10. 9899564
  11. 9899564
  12. 9899564
  13. 9899564
  14. 9899564
  15. 9899564
  16. 9899564
  17. 9899564
  18. 9899564
  19. 9899564
  20. 9899564
  21. 9899564
  22. 9899564
  23. 9899564
  24. 9899564
  25. 9899564
Contact Seller

$39

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
39,478KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9899564
  • Stock #: L3-109
  • VIN: 1FA6P8TH4K5183971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Mileage 39,478 KM

Vehicle Description

New Listing! Ford Mustang PREMIUM. Not an average EcoBoost

Well maintained and low km Mustang is not a normal EcoBoost and a rare spec. The 200A Premium Package comes loaded with extra options to make the drive more comfortable and luxurious. Upgraded Ricaro seats are not just rare to find, but worth every penny. The beautiful upgraded digital cluster stands out immediately when you sit down. Manual transmission and clutch are both extremely smooth. Blade spoiler on the rear. Heated mirrors with Blindspot detection. Premium 9 speaker sound system delivers a crisp audio experience. Black 19 inch alloys really pop against the blue paint. Exhaust swapped out with a MagnaFlow Attack.

The vehicle listed for sale is currently not physically present on our lot. It will be available for viewing and test driving by appointment only. Please don't hesitate to contact us to schedule an appointment or to obtain additional information about the vehicle. We appreciate your interest.Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections always welcome. Financing available OAC, All credit types approved. Trades welcome. Get an instant appraisal for your trade at http://sell.autoagents.ioAutoAgents is the NEXT GENERATION of dealerships. We search Canada wide to find you the exact car you want instead of limiting your options to our available inventory. The only inventory we offer are Trade-ins, Cancellations and wholesale pieces that are under 21 days old. If you see something you like, inquire now or it may be gone tomorrow. 2021 Faces Dealership of the year www.AutoAgents.io

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoAgents

2019 Ford Mustang Ec...
 39,478 KM
$39 + tax & lic
2021 Audi RS 6 Avant...
 38,633 KM
$132,900 + tax & lic
2014 Audi R8 4.2 Cou...
 20,503 KM
$119,900 + tax & lic

Email AutoAgents

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoAgents

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

Call Dealer

613-909-XXXX

(click to show)

613-909-3884

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory