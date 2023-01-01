$39+ tax & licensing
$39
+ taxes & licensing
613-909-3884
2019 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Coupe Mustang / Premium / Ford / Digital Cluster / Ricaro Seats
Location
72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7
39,478KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9899564
- Stock #: L3-109
- VIN: 1FA6P8TH4K5183971
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Mileage 39,478 KM
Vehicle Description
Well maintained and low km Mustang is not a normal EcoBoost and a rare spec. The 200A Premium Package comes loaded with extra options to make the drive more comfortable and luxurious. Upgraded Ricaro seats are not just rare to find, but worth every penny. The beautiful upgraded digital cluster stands out immediately when you sit down. Manual transmission and clutch are both extremely smooth. Blade spoiler on the rear. Heated mirrors with Blindspot detection. Premium 9 speaker sound system delivers a crisp audio experience. Black 19 inch alloys really pop against the blue paint. Exhaust swapped out with a MagnaFlow Attack.
The vehicle listed for sale is currently not physically present on our lot. It will be available for viewing and test driving by appointment only.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7