Wallace Automobiles
2019 Ford Ranger
SuperCab 4WD 6ft Box
Location
460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4
53,949KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9118936
- Stock #: 22-0356
- VIN: 1FTER1FH5KLA31972
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 53,949 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Side Curtain Airbags
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
SECURITY ALARM
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Box Liner
Interval wipers
4 X 4
Bluetooth
Cloth Upholstery
BACK UP CAMERA
Fuel Data Centre
USB
Fold Down Rear Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
