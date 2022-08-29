Menu
2019 Ford Ranger

53,949 KM

Details Description Features

$35,980

+ tax & licensing
$35,980

+ taxes & licensing

Wallace Automobiles

613-746-9646

2019 Ford Ranger

2019 Ford Ranger

SuperCab 4WD 6ft Box

2019 Ford Ranger

SuperCab 4WD 6ft Box

Location

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

$35,980

+ taxes & licensing

53,949KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9118936
  Stock #: 22-0356
  VIN: 1FTER1FH5KLA31972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 22-0356
  • Mileage 53,949 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped with hands free BlueTooth, back up camera, USB/AUX ports, tilt steering with audio and cruise controls, keyless entry, bedliner, running boards and much more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Side Curtain Airbags
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Side Airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
SECURITY ALARM
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Box Liner
Interval wipers
4 X 4
Bluetooth
Cloth Upholstery
BACK UP CAMERA
Fuel Data Centre
USB
Fold Down Rear Seat

Wallace Automobiles

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

