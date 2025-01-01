Menu
Looking for a versatile workhorse thats ready to hit the road? Check out this pristine 2019 Ford Transit T-250, now available at 613 Rides! This rugged van boasts a clean white exterior and a practical black interior, perfect for both work and adventure. With a powerful 3.7L V6 engine and smooth-shifting automatic transmission, youll have the power and efficiency you need to tackle any job. This Transit is a dependable choice, ready to provide years of reliable service. Plus, with only 33,765km on the odometer, this van is just getting started.

This particular Ford Transit T-250 features a convenient 130 Medium Roof, and dual sliding doors for easy loading and unloading of cargo or passengers. The rear-wheel drive configuration ensures confident handling, while the flex fuel capability offers fuel flexibility.

Here are five standout features that make this 2019 Ford Transit a must-see:

Dependable Performance: The robust 3.7L V6 engine provides ample power.
Ready for Anything: Versatile design with a rear-wheel drive system.
Easy Access: Featuring dual sliding doors, loading and unloading is a breeze.
Fuel-Efficient: Flex fuel capabilities give you more options at the pump.
Low Mileage: With only 33,765km, this van is ready for many more adventures.

2019 Ford Transit

33,765 KM

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Transit

T-250 130" Med Rf Dual Door

12888503

2019 Ford Transit

T-250 130" Med Rf Dual Door

613 Rides

2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

+16135140544

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,765KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTYR1DM7KKB22650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 33,765 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

613 Rides

613 Rides

2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

