2019 Ford Transit
T-250 130" Med Rf Dual Door
Location
613 Rides
2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0
+16135140544
Certified
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 33,765 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile workhorse that's ready to hit the road? Check out this pristine 2019 Ford Transit T-250, now available at 613 Rides! This rugged van boasts a clean white exterior and a practical black interior, perfect for both work and adventure. With a powerful 3.7L V6 engine and smooth-shifting automatic transmission, you'll have the power and efficiency you need to tackle any job. This Transit is a dependable choice, ready to provide years of reliable service. Plus, with only 33,765km on the odometer, this van is just getting started.
This particular Ford Transit T-250 features a convenient 130" Medium Roof, and dual sliding doors for easy loading and unloading of cargo or passengers. The rear-wheel drive configuration ensures confident handling, while the flex fuel capability offers fuel flexibility.
Here are five standout features that make this 2019 Ford Transit a must-see:
- Dependable Performance: The robust 3.7L V6 engine provides ample power.
- Ready for Anything: Versatile design with a rear-wheel drive system.
- Easy Access: Featuring dual sliding doors, loading and unloading is a breeze.
- Fuel-Efficient: Flex fuel capabilities give you more options at the pump.
- Low Mileage: With only 33,765km, this van is ready for many more adventures.
Vehicle Features
