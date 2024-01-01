$26,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Ford Transit Connect
Van XL 2019 TRANSIT CONNECT XL ULTRA LOW KM
2019 Ford Transit Connect
Van XL 2019 TRANSIT CONNECT XL ULTRA LOW KM
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$26,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,200KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN NM0LS7V2XK1409689
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # P-8852A
- Mileage 70,200 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
Compare at $26780 - Myers Cadillac is just $26000!
JUST IN - 2019 FORD TRANSIT CONNECT XL- BLUE ON BLACK, AUTO, 4 CYL, DUAL REAR DOORS, SIDE ENTRY, POWER GROUP, LOW LOW KM, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS, COMES CERTIFIED
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Compare at $26780 - Myers Cadillac is just $26000!
JUST IN - 2019 FORD TRANSIT CONNECT XL- BLUE ON BLACK, AUTO, 4 CYL, DUAL REAR DOORS, SIDE ENTRY, POWER GROUP, LOW LOW KM, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, NO ACCIDENTS, COMES CERTIFIED
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front centre armrest w/storage
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Front Cloth Headliner
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim
Passenger Seat
2-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Height Adjustment
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Forward Collision Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Forward Collision Mitigation
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Collision Mitigation-Front
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: TBD
59.8 L Fuel Tank
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.80 Axle Ratio
712.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Black grille
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black bodyside mouldings
Black rear bumper
Black front bumper
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Tires: 215/55R16 97H XL AS
Reflector Halogen Headlamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
FordPass Connect
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2012 Toyota Matrix 130,175 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Nissan Sentra SR - Sunroof - Remote Start 21,766 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Corvette 2LT 22,000 KM $80,247 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$26,000
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2019 Ford Transit Connect