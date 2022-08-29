Menu
2019 Genesis G80

89,795 KM

Details Description Features

$39,738

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

613-596-2587

3.8 Technology AWD - Navigation

3.8 Technology AWD - Navigation

Location

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

89,795KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9093310
  • Stock #: P-0171
  • VIN: KMHGN4JEXKU291681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,795 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats!

Compare at $40930 - Our Price is just $39738!

Among the decadent list of options, almost all of the high tech safety equipment comes standard fitted on this Genesis G80. This 2019 Genesis G80 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Perfected and created to be one of the most refined luxury sedans in the world, this Genesis G80 packs a punch with its potent engines, refined quality interiors, and supremely comfortable ride. Created to play the part of an upscale luxury sedan, it easily beats the competitor offerings with its high value for money and made-as-standard long list of options not usually found in other vehicles of its nature. This sedan has 89,795 kms. It's brown in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 311HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our G80's trim level is 3.8 Technology AWD. As the trim suggests, this Genesis G80 Technology AWD trim has multiple added high tech options as well as a full time all wheel drive system for added safety and confidence. Options include a revised infotainment system with a 9.2 inch display, a 63 GB solid state storage disc, Apple Car Play and Android Auto connectivity, Bluetooth hands free, a quantum logic surround sound 17 speaker audio system, a head up display, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel wrapped in leather upholstery, dual zone automatic air conditioning, distance pacing cruise control, a Homelink garage door transmitter, front and rear cameras and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $317.81 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $699 and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Navigation
Power Tailgate
Premium Sound Package
Blind Spot Detection

