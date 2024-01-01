$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Canyon
SLE 4x4| CREW | 3.6L V6 | CARPLAY/AUTO | HTD SEATS
2019 GMC Canyon
SLE 4x4| CREW | 3.6L V6 | CARPLAY/AUTO | HTD SEATS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,055 KM
Vehicle Description
4x4 SLE CREW CAB W/ PREMIUM 3.6L V6! Heated seats & steering, 8-inch touchscreen w/ Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, automatic climate control, auto headlights, tow package, keyless entry, full power group, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500