Menu
Account
Sign In
4x4 SLE CREW CAB W/ PREMIUM 3.6L V6! Heated seats & steering, 8-inch touchscreen w/ Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, automatic climate control, auto headlights, tow package, keyless entry, full power group, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2019 GMC Canyon

77,055 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 GMC Canyon

SLE 4x4| CREW | 3.6L V6 | CARPLAY/AUTO | HTD SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Canyon

SLE 4x4| CREW | 3.6L V6 | CARPLAY/AUTO | HTD SEATS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
77,055KM
VIN 1GTG6CENXK1280980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,055 KM

Vehicle Description

4x4 SLE CREW CAB W/ PREMIUM 3.6L V6! Heated seats & steering, 8-inch touchscreen w/ Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, automatic climate control, auto headlights, tow package, keyless entry, full power group, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2021 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED | CARPLAY | BLIND SPOT | REMOTE START for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED | CARPLAY | BLIND SPOT | REMOTE START 145,923 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Explorer SPORT 4x4| 6-PASS | 365HP |PANO ROOF |LEATHER |NAV for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Ford Explorer SPORT 4x4| 6-PASS | 365HP |PANO ROOF |LEATHER |NAV 190,506 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Dodge Challenger SXT PLUS | BLACKTOP | 303HP |SUNROOF |LEATHER |NAV for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Dodge Challenger SXT PLUS | BLACKTOP | 303HP |SUNROOF |LEATHER |NAV 60,886 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Canyon