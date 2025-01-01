Menu
LOADED 4x4 ALL TERRAIN CREW CAB W/ PREMIUM DURAMAX DIESEL ENGINE AND ALL TERRAIN X PACKAGE!! Leather-trimmed seats, heated seats, remote start, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, colour-matched box cap, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 17-inch alloys, roof rack, running boards, auto climate control, power seats, tow package w/ premium integrated trailer brake controller, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry, 6-foot box w/ spray-in bedliner & cargo mat, diesel exhaust brake, Bluetooth, cruise control and Sirius XM!

2019 GMC Canyon

104,389 KM

$32,297

+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Canyon

ALL TERRAIN 4x4 | DURAMAX |LEATHER |CREW |CARPLAY

2019 GMC Canyon

ALL TERRAIN 4x4 | DURAMAX |LEATHER |CREW |CARPLAY

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$32,297

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,389KM
VIN 1GTP6FE14K1175611

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,389 KM

LOADED 4x4 ALL TERRAIN CREW CAB W/ PREMIUM DURAMAX DIESEL ENGINE AND ALL TERRAIN X PACKAGE!! Leather-trimmed seats, heated seats, remote start, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, colour-matched box cap, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 17-inch alloys, roof rack, running boards, auto climate control, power seats, tow package w/ premium integrated trailer brake controller, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry, 6-foot box w/ spray-in bedliner & cargo mat, diesel exhaust brake, Bluetooth, cruise control and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

$32,297

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2019 GMC Canyon