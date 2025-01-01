$32,297+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Canyon
ALL TERRAIN 4x4 | DURAMAX |LEATHER |CREW |CARPLAY
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,389 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED 4x4 ALL TERRAIN CREW CAB W/ PREMIUM DURAMAX DIESEL ENGINE AND ALL TERRAIN X PACKAGE!! Leather-trimmed seats, heated seats, remote start, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, colour-matched box cap, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 17-inch alloys, roof rack, running boards, auto climate control, power seats, tow package w/ premium integrated trailer brake controller, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry, 6-foot box w/ spray-in bedliner & cargo mat, diesel exhaust brake, Bluetooth, cruise control and Sirius XM!
