2019 GMC Savana

- Powertrain
-
- Rear Wheel Drive
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Additional Features
-
- oil life monitor
- Hill start assist
- Brake/transmission shift interlock for automatic transmissions
- Body, standard
- Transmission oil cooler, external
- Frame, ladder-type
- Incomplete vehicle certification
- Suspension, front independent with coil springs and stabilizer bar
- Suspension, rear hypoid drive axle with multi-leaf springs
- Steering, power
- Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
- Fuel tank capacity, mid-frame and approximately 33 gallons (124.9L)
- Mirrors, outside delete
- Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted, all windows
- Wipers, front intermittent wet-arm with pulse washers
- Cup holders, 3 on the engine console cover
- Floor covering, Black rubberized-vinyl front
- Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, voltmeter, engine temperature and oil pressure
- Warning tones, headlamp on and key-in-ignition
- Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, PASS-Key III
- Heater and defogger with front and side window defoggers
- Headliner, cloth, over driver and passenger
- Lighting, interior with dome light and door handle-activated switches
- Cooling, external engine oil cooler
- Alternator, 150 amps
- Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
- Assist handles, driver and right-front passenger
- Visors, driver and front passenger, cloth, padded
- Cold Climate Package includes (K05) engine block heater
- StabiliTrak, traction assistance and vehicle stability enhancement system
- Tow/haul mode selector, instrument panel-mounted
- GVWR, 12,300 lbs. (5579 kg)
- Battery, 600 cold-cranking amps maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
- Bumper, front painted Black with step-pad (Deleted when (ZR7) Chrome Appearance Package is ordered.)
- Flasher, heavy duty light emitting diode (LED)
- Driver Information Centre includes fuel range, average speed, oil life, fuel used, ice warning, engine hours, average fuel economy, tachometer and maintenance reminders
- Headlamps, dual halogen composite
- Rear Axle, 3.73 Ratio (Requires (R05) dual rear wheel configuration.)
- Tires, front LT225/75R16E all-season, blackwall (Requires (R05) dual rear wheel configuration. Jack and spare tire equipment bracket are not included.)
- Tires, rear LT225/75R16E all-season, blackwall (Requires (R05) dual rear wheel configuration. Jack and spare tire equipment bracket are not included.)
- Grille, Black composite (Not available with (ZR7) Chrome Appearance Package.)
- Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night (Not available with (UVC) rear vision camera.)
- GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and...
- GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard conne...
- Airbag deactivation switch, frontal passenger-side (Not available with (AJ3) frontal, driver-side only airbag. Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints.)
- OnStar and GMC connected services capable (Not available with (UXZ) radio provisions only audio system. Included with (FDR) Fleet Daily Rental order types. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscr...
