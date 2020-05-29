Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Savana

2019 GMC Savana

Commercial Cutaway Van 177" 1WT SAVANA 3500 16FT CUBE!! DUALLY- LIKE NEW

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Savana

Commercial Cutaway Van 177" 1WT SAVANA 3500 16FT CUBE!! DUALLY- LIKE NEW

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

  1. 5185538
  2. 5185538
  3. 5185538
  4. 5185538
  5. 5185538
  6. 5185538
Contact Seller

$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 25,490KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5185538
  • Stock #: PR10806
  • VIN: 7GZ37TCG9KN012109
Exterior Colour
SUMMIT WHITE
Interior Colour
Medium Pewter
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
NEW TIRES ALL AROUND- CERTIFIED

Compare at $35018 - Myers Cadillac is just $33998!

**WE LEASE IN HOUSE- EASY BUSINESS APPROVALS!!!*** Cloth buckets, 6.0 L gas V8 , 6 spd automatic, G-80 locking rear diff., A/C, rear loading ramp, deluxe appearance pkg. with chrome front bumper, 16' aluminum Transit box, 10'9 overall height, 72 door height, 78.5 cieling height- NO ADMIN FEES- CERTIFIED!!!!!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Additional Features
  • oil life monitor
  • Hill start assist
  • Brake/transmission shift interlock for automatic transmissions
  • Body, standard
  • Transmission oil cooler, external
  • Frame, ladder-type
  • Incomplete vehicle certification
  • Suspension, front independent with coil springs and stabilizer bar
  • Suspension, rear hypoid drive axle with multi-leaf springs
  • Steering, power
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
  • Fuel tank capacity, mid-frame and approximately 33 gallons (124.9L)
  • Mirrors, outside delete
  • Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted, all windows
  • Wipers, front intermittent wet-arm with pulse washers
  • Cup holders, 3 on the engine console cover
  • Floor covering, Black rubberized-vinyl front
  • Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, voltmeter, engine temperature and oil pressure
  • Warning tones, headlamp on and key-in-ignition
  • Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, PASS-Key III
  • Heater and defogger with front and side window defoggers
  • Headliner, cloth, over driver and passenger
  • Lighting, interior with dome light and door handle-activated switches
  • Cooling, external engine oil cooler
  • Alternator, 150 amps
  • Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
  • Assist handles, driver and right-front passenger
  • Visors, driver and front passenger, cloth, padded
  • Cold Climate Package includes (K05) engine block heater
  • StabiliTrak, traction assistance and vehicle stability enhancement system
  • Tow/haul mode selector, instrument panel-mounted
  • GVWR, 12,300 lbs. (5579 kg)
  • Battery, 600 cold-cranking amps maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
  • Bumper, front painted Black with step-pad (Deleted when (ZR7) Chrome Appearance Package is ordered.)
  • Flasher, heavy duty light emitting diode (LED)
  • Driver Information Centre includes fuel range, average speed, oil life, fuel used, ice warning, engine hours, average fuel economy, tachometer and maintenance reminders
  • Headlamps, dual halogen composite
  • Rear Axle, 3.73 Ratio (Requires (R05) dual rear wheel configuration.)
  • Tires, front LT225/75R16E all-season, blackwall (Requires (R05) dual rear wheel configuration. Jack and spare tire equipment bracket are not included.)
  • Tires, rear LT225/75R16E all-season, blackwall (Requires (R05) dual rear wheel configuration. Jack and spare tire equipment bracket are not included.)
  • Grille, Black composite (Not available with (ZR7) Chrome Appearance Package.)
  • Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night (Not available with (UVC) rear vision camera.)
  • GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and...
  • GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard conne...
  • Airbag deactivation switch, frontal passenger-side (Not available with (AJ3) frontal, driver-side only airbag. Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints.)
  • OnStar and GMC connected services capable (Not available with (UXZ) radio provisions only audio system. Included with (FDR) Fleet Daily Rental order types. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscr...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2019 Honda Civic SED...
 22,446 KM
$19,500 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Venza 4D...
 112,949 KM
$19,500 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Malib...
 60,890 KM
$11,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory