2019 GMC Savana

Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Additional Features oil life monitor

Hill start assist

Brake/transmission shift interlock for automatic transmissions

Body, standard

Transmission oil cooler, external

Frame, ladder-type

Incomplete vehicle certification

Suspension, front independent with coil springs and stabilizer bar

Suspension, rear hypoid drive axle with multi-leaf springs

Steering, power

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Fuel tank capacity, mid-frame and approximately 33 gallons (124.9L)

Mirrors, outside delete

Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted, all windows

Wipers, front intermittent wet-arm with pulse washers

Cup holders, 3 on the engine console cover

Floor covering, Black rubberized-vinyl front

Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, voltmeter, engine temperature and oil pressure

Warning tones, headlamp on and key-in-ignition

Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, PASS-Key III

Heater and defogger with front and side window defoggers

Headliner, cloth, over driver and passenger

Lighting, interior with dome light and door handle-activated switches

Cooling, external engine oil cooler

Alternator, 150 amps

Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Assist handles, driver and right-front passenger

Visors, driver and front passenger, cloth, padded

Cold Climate Package includes (K05) engine block heater

StabiliTrak, traction assistance and vehicle stability enhancement system

Tow/haul mode selector, instrument panel-mounted

GVWR, 12,300 lbs. (5579 kg)

Battery, 600 cold-cranking amps maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Bumper, front painted Black with step-pad (Deleted when (ZR7) Chrome Appearance Package is ordered.)

Flasher, heavy duty light emitting diode (LED)

Driver Information Centre includes fuel range, average speed, oil life, fuel used, ice warning, engine hours, average fuel economy, tachometer and maintenance reminders

Headlamps, dual halogen composite

Rear Axle, 3.73 Ratio (Requires (R05) dual rear wheel configuration.)

Tires, front LT225/75R16E all-season, blackwall (Requires (R05) dual rear wheel configuration. Jack and spare tire equipment bracket are not included.)

Tires, rear LT225/75R16E all-season, blackwall (Requires (R05) dual rear wheel configuration. Jack and spare tire equipment bracket are not included.)

Grille, Black composite (Not available with (ZR7) Chrome Appearance Package.)

Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night (Not available with (UVC) rear vision camera.)

GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and...

GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard conne...

Airbag deactivation switch, frontal passenger-side (Not available with (AJ3) frontal, driver-side only airbag. Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints.)

OnStar and GMC connected services capable (Not available with (UXZ) radio provisions only audio system. Included with (FDR) Fleet Daily Rental order types. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscr...

