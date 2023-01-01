Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

98,072 KM

Details Features

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

  1. 1690381837
  2. 1690381837
  3. 1690381837
  4. 1690381837
  5. 1690381837
  6. 1690381837
  7. 1690381837
  8. 1690381837
  9. 1690381837
  10. 1690381837
  11. 1690381837
  12. 1690381837
  13. 1690381837
  14. 1690381837
  15. 1690381837
  16. 1690381837
  17. 1690381837
  18. 1690381837
  19. 1690381837
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
98,072KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10228551
  • VIN: 1GTU9CED5KZ391603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,072 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From GO2 Auto

2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 98,072 KM
$41,995 + tax & lic
2017 Polaris Slingsh...
 59,166 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Golf...
 159,060 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic

Email GO2 Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

Call Dealer

613-680-XXXX

(click to show)

613-680-4171

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory