$31,700+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
Limited Base DOUBLE CAB, 5.3 V8, REAR CAMERA, 4WD, TRAILER PACKAGE
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
Limited Base DOUBLE CAB, 5.3 V8, REAR CAMERA, 4WD, TRAILER PACKAGE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$31,700
+ taxes & licensing
72,419KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2GTV2LEC2K1176687
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Dark Ash seats with Jet Black interior accents
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,419 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
Compare at $32651 - Myers Cadillac is just $31700!
JUST IN- 2019 SIERRA DOUBLE CAB - 5.3 V8, 4X4, REAR CAMERA, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, REAR AXLE - 3.42 RATIO, AUTO. LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL, VINYL FLOOR COVERING, TAILGATE LOCK, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Compare at $32651 - Myers Cadillac is just $31700!
JUST IN- 2019 SIERRA DOUBLE CAB - 5.3 V8, 4X4, REAR CAMERA, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, REAR AXLE - 3.42 RATIO, AUTO. LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL, VINYL FLOOR COVERING, TAILGATE LOCK, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Rear Vision Camera
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. IT can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned of...
Media / Nav / Comm
6-Speaker Audio System
Exterior
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Door handles, black
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mirrors, outside manual, Black
Glass, solar absorbing, tinted
4X4 chrome badge (Included and only available with 4X4 models.)
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper
Grille surround, chrome (Not included when (SXL) Elevation Edition is ordered.)
Bumper, front chrome lower
Active aero shutters
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature
Mechanical
Pickup box
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
Capless Fuel Fill
Transfer case, with floor-mounted shifter (Included with 4WD models only.)
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Trailering equipment includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors
GVWR, 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires 4WD model.)
Interior
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Air conditioning, single-zone
Driver Information Centre, 3.5-inch diagonal monochromatic display provides warning messages and basic vehicle information
Cruise control, steering wheel-mounted
Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel
Floor covering, Graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl
Seat, rear full-width folding bench, 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred - Heated Seats 56,921 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai KONA Preferred 82,276 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Tucson Luxury - Leather Seats - Sunroof - $207 B/W 96,932 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$31,700
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2019 GMC Sierra 1500