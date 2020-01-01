Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali DENALI, 6.2, SUNROOF, NAV, 22" WHEELS, LOADED!!

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali DENALI, 6.2, SUNROOF, NAV, 22" WHEELS, LOADED!!

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$59,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 31,325KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4461066
  • Stock #: 20-8074A
  • VIN: 1GTU9FEL6KZ142591
Exterior Colour
Onyx Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
NO ADMIN FEES, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER

Compare at $61285 - Myers Cadillac is just $59500!

JUST LANDED- 2019 GMC Denali ULTIMATE package-Crew Cab, 6.2 V8, sunroof, heated/cooled seats, heated steering wheel, nav, rear cam, surround vision, trailering spec, 22 wheels, multi pro tailgate, side steps, blind zone alert, auto braking, LOADED- NO admin fees CLEAN carfax ONE owner!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 250+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Safety
  • Hill Descent Control
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Convenience
  • universal home remote
Additional Features
  • 4-wheel drive
  • Remote Vehicle Starter System
  • Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
  • WIRELESS CHARGING
  • Safety Alert Seat
  • Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
  • Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
  • Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
  • Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
  • Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
  • CornerStep, rear bumper
  • Wheelhouse liners, rear
  • Mirror caps, chrome
  • Glass, deep-tinted
  • Door handles, chrome
  • Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
  • Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Steering wheel, heated
  • Capless Fuel Fill
  • Radio, HD
  • Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
  • Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
  • Automatic Stop/Start
  • Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
  • Rear seat reminder
  • Cruise control, steering wheel-mounted
  • Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
  • Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
  • Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
  • Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
  • Steering column, lock control, electrical
  • USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row)
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
  • Bumper, front, body-colour lower
  • Bumper, rear body-colour with corner steps
  • Fog lamps, LED
  • Grille, Signature Denali with high gloss Black mesh and Chrome inserts
  • LED Cargo Area Lighting located in cargo box activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
  • Mouldings, window surround, Chrome
  • Tailgate, GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features
  • Taillamps, LED signature taillight with LED stop and reverse light
  • Air vents, rear
  • Assist handles, front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
  • Compass, located in instrument cluster
  • Console, floor mounted with cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management, hanging file holder capability
  • Exterior Temperature Display, located in radio display
  • Seat adjuster, driver 10-way power including lumbar
  • Seat adjuster, passenger 10-way power including lumbar
  • Seats, heated second row outboard seats
  • Air filter, high-capacity
  • Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine, (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine and (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
  • Exhaust, dual with premium tips
  • GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab 4WD model with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
  • Pickup bed
  • Recovery hooks, chrome
  • Suspension, Adaptive Ride Control
  • Trailer brake controller, integrated
  • Hitch Guidance
  • Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
  • Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift, includes power lock and release includes hitch area light
  • Power outlet, bed mounted, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet)
  • Power outlet, instrument panel, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
  • Brake lining wear indicator
  • Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 8" diagonal multi-colour digital display includes analog speedometer and tachometer gauges
  • Bose Sound System, premium 7-speaker system with Richbass woofer
  • Tire, spare 255/80R17SL all-season, blackwall
  • Alternator, 170 amps (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
  • Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler (Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
  • Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
  • Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel.
  • GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for te...
  • Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
  • SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus sports, news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included, so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer, anywher...
  • Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned o...
  • GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connectivity vary by model and c...
  • In-vehicle Trailering App includes checklist, trailer maintenance reminders, trailer security alerts, trailer mileage, tow/haul reminder and trailer electrical diagnostics (Includes trailer tire pressure monitoring alert ONLY when (PTT) trailer tire pr...
  • Transfer case, two-speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

