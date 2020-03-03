Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

REG CAB 4WD V8, LONG BOX, 5.3L,AIR

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

REG CAB 4WD V8, LONG BOX, 5.3L,AIR

Hertz Car Sales Ottawa

2600 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8

613-521-1963

$25,577

+ taxes & licensing

  • 47,207KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4812939
  • Stock #: 89752-0
  • VIN: 1GTN2LEC4JZ272794
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray - Dark
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
3

NO FEES!....4 Wheel Drive,8 ft LONG BOX, 5.3L V8, 6 speed Automatic, Air,Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering, Split Front Bench Cloth Seat,Vinyl Floor Covering, AM/FM Stereo with 4.2 inch Colour Screen, Head Curtain and Seat Mounted Side Impact Airbags for outboard Seat Positions, Chrome Rear Bumper with CornerSteps Tire Pressure Monitors,Transmission Fluid Cooler, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio,17 inch Steel Wheels, P255/70R-17 All-Season Tires, HID Headlamps, Trailering Package,Front Recovery Hooks. Balance of GM Factory Warranty. ex Daily Rental, Taxes and licensing extra. H We Take Trades. Financing and Leasing Available. Taxes and Licencing extra. We are located at 2600 Bank St in Ottawa K1T 1M9

Powertrain
  • Four-Wheel Drive

Send A Message