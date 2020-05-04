Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Dble Cab LTD SL 5.3L V8

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Dble Cab LTD SL 5.3L V8

Location

Hertz Car Sales Ottawa

2600 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8

613-521-1963

Contact Seller

$31,577

+ taxes & licensing

  • 22,487KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4972668
  • Stock #: 89136-6
  • VIN: 2GTV2LEC8K1176628
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

NO FEES... 4WD 5.3L V8, 6-Speed Auto, , Air, Split Front Bench Seat, Power Windows and Locks, Cruise, Tilt, Teen Driver Pkg,GMC Infotainment with 7 inch Touch Screen, Rear Bumoper with Corner Steps, Rear Window Defogger, Rear Vision Camera, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Tire Pressure Monitor, EZ Lift Tailgate, Trailering Pkg. ex Daily Rental. Balance of GM Factory Warranty. Taxes and Licencing extra,We take Trades. Financing and Leasing Available. Taxes and Licencing extra. We are located at 2600 Bank St in Ottawa K1T 1M9

Powertrain
  • 4 X 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hertz Car Sales Ottawa

2020 Toyota Sienna L...
 20,231 KM
$34,977 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 22,487 KM
$31,577 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 21,114 KM
$26,777 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Hertz Car Sales Ottawa

Hertz Car Sales Ottawa

2600 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-521-XXXX

(click to show)

613-521-1963

Send A Message