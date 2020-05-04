2019 GMC Sierra 1500...

2600 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8
613-521-1963
+ taxes & licensing
NO FEES... 4WD 5.3L V8, 6-Speed Auto, , Air, Split Front Bench Seat, Power Windows and Locks, Cruise, Tilt, Teen Driver Pkg,GMC Infotainment with 7 inch Touch Screen, Rear Bumoper with Corner Steps, Rear Window Defogger, Rear Vision Camera, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Tire Pressure Monitor, EZ Lift Tailgate, Trailering Pkg. ex Daily Rental. Balance of GM Factory Warranty. Taxes and Licencing extra,We take Trades. Financing and Leasing Available. Taxes and Licencing extra. We are located at 2600 Bank St in Ottawa K1T 1M9
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2600 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8