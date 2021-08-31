Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

93,766 KM

Details Description

$58,423

+ tax & licensing
$58,423

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4 4X4 | NEW ARRIVAL | 20 ALLOYS | LEATHER

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4 4X4 | NEW ARRIVAL | 20 ALLOYS | LEATHER

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$58,423

+ taxes & licensing

93,766KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7733055
  • Stock #: 211083
  • VIN: 1GTP9EED3KZ392953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 211083
  • Mileage 93,766 KM

Vehicle Description

This AT4 features a black/brown leather interior with dual climate control, 20 alloy wheels, rear camera, tow package with trailer brake controller, memory system, remote start, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, full power group, heated seats, and more! I just arrived and have not been detailed yet. Be the first to visit me and soon I will get my photoshoot done! Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

