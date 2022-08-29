Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

51,480 KM

Details Description

$61,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$61,495

+ taxes & licensing

Rev Motors

613-791-3000

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali | Fully Equipped | Sunroof | Leather | Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali | Fully Equipped | Sunroof | Leather | Nav

Location

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

613-791-3000

  1. 9026464
  2. 9026464
  3. 9026464
  4. 9026464
  5. 9026464
  6. 9026464
  7. 9026464
  8. 9026464
  9. 9026464
  10. 9026464
  11. 9026464
  12. 9026464
  13. 9026464
  14. 9026464
  15. 9026464
  16. 9026464
  17. 9026464
  18. 9026464
  19. 9026464
  20. 9026464
  21. 9026464
  22. 9026464
  23. 9026464
  24. 9026464
  25. 9026464
  26. 9026464
  27. 9026464
  28. 9026464
  29. 9026464
  30. 9026464
  31. 9026464
  32. 9026464
  33. 9026464
  34. 9026464
  35. 9026464
  36. 9026464
  37. 9026464
  38. 9026464
  39. 9026464
  40. 9026464
  41. 9026464
  42. 9026464
  43. 9026464
  44. 9026464
  45. 9026464
  46. 9026464
  47. 9026464
  48. 9026464
  49. 9026464
  50. 9026464
Contact Seller

$61,495

+ taxes & licensing

51,480KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9026464
  • Stock #: 937328
  • VIN: 1GTU9FEL4KZ417004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 51,480 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali | 360 Camera | Sunroof | Heated Steering

Grey Exterior | Black Leather Interior | Alloy Wheels | Blind Spot Assist | Keyless Entry | Front Power Seats | Front and Rear Heated Seats | Rear Charging Ports | Bluetooth Connection | Voice Control | Heated Steering Wheel | Cruise Control | Front Ventilated Seats | Parking Aid | Lane Keep Assist | Traction Control | Fold-In Power Mirrors | Sunroof | Wireless Charging Station | Front Charging Ports | Push Button Start | Speed Warning | Head-Up Display | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | Forward Collision System | Front Pedestrian Detection | Rear Cross Traffic Alert | 360 Camera | Navigation and much more.


*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***


*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***


RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca


a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!


CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road.  We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!


Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rev Motors

2019 Jeep Grand Cher...
 96,850 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model Y L...
 550 KM
$97,990 + tax & lic
2021 Tesla Model S P...
 2,402 KM
$178,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rev Motors

Rev Motors

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

Call Dealer

613-791-XXXX

(click to show)

613-791-3000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory