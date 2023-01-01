$31,900+ tax & licensing
DriveTown Ottawa
613-822-2725
2019 GMC Terrain
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
105,185KM
- Listing ID: 10084062
- VIN: 3GKALTEV5KL380108
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 105,185 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
