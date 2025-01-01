$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 GMC Terrain
Denali - Navigation - Cooled Seats
2019 GMC Terrain
Denali - Navigation - Cooled Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
138,575KM
VIN 3GKALXEX2KL379474
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,575 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate!
This GMC Terrain was fully redesigned in 2018 and makes a strong case as one of the best compact crossovers on the market. This 2019 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
TThe GMC Terrain is a refined and comfortable compact SUV, designed with relentless engineering and modern technology. With its redesign in 2018, the Terrain trades many of its old controversial design cues for new styling elements, like boomerang-shaped headlights and floating-roof styling. The interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. The Terrain also offers plenty of cargo room behind the backseat and 63.3 cubic feet with the backseat folded. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what you'd expect from the Professional Grade SUV! This SUV has 138,575 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Terrain's trim level is Denali. This premium Terrain comes fully loaded with leather heated and cooled seats with memory settings, a larger colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bose premium audio, wireless charging plus it's also 4G LTE hotspot capable. This Terrain Denali also comes with a power rear liftgate, rear park assist, lane change alert with blind spot detection, exclusive aluminum wheels and exterior accents, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, Teen Driver technology, a remote engine starter, an HD rear vision camera, LED signature lighting, power driver and passenger seats and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat to make hauling larger items a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Wireless Charging, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Assist handle, front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Assist handles, rear outboard
Steering wheel, heated
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Rear seat reminder
Compass display, located in the Driver Information Centre
Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions
Active Noise Cancellation, noise control system
Assist handle, driver
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
Seatback, passenger side, flat-folding
Seating, 5-passenger
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 4-spoke
Sunglass storage, overhead
USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console
Air vents, 2nd row
Display, 4.2" multi-colour driver information screen (Includes enhanced capability with audio, phone and navigation.)
Lighting, interior with accent lighting under door armrest, floor console and instrument panel
Power outlet, 110-volt, located on the rear of centre console
Sill plates, front, Denali-specific
USB data ports, 2, type-A, located within the centre console
Wireless Charging for devices located in front of centre console storage bin
GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for te...
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Active aero shutters
Glass, deep-tinted, rear
Tail lamps, LED signature
Daytime Running Lamps, LED signature
Tires, P235/50R19 all-season blackwall
Wheel, spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel
Door handles, body-colour with chrome surround
Headlamps, LED with C-shaped lighting
Liftgate, rear power programmable, hands free
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding, LED turn signal indicators and auto-dimming
Tire, spare, T125/70R17 blackwall
Trim, body-colour lower body
Wheels, 19" x 7.5 (48.3 cm x 19.1 cm) bright machined aluminum with Premium Grey painted accents
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Emissions, federal requirements
Mechanical jack with tools
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Capless Fuel Fill
Brake, electronic parking
Driver Shift Controls
Keyless Start, push-button
Brake lining, high-performance, Duralife
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System (All-wheel drive models only.)
Electronic Precision Shift, button and trigger based transmission interface
Suspension, rear 4-link, non-isolated
Axle, 3.17 final drive ratio
Engine, 2.0L Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm)
Trailering provisions, 1,500 lbs. (680 kg)
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 12.6" front and 11.3" rear
Exhaust, dual with bright tips
Suspension, Enhanced Ride
Trailer hitch close-out cover
Safety
Safety Alert Seat
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Horn, dual-note
Teen Driver
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Airbags, dual-stage frontal, and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger, and roof-rail side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions
Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An...
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Radio, HD
Antenna, roof-mounted shark fin
Bose Sound System premium 7-speaker system with amplifier in centre console
SD Card Reader located within front centre storage bin
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connectivity ...
Additional Features
Park Assist
LED Lights
Lane Change Alert
Memory Package recalls 2 "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors
4G WiFi
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
2019 GMC Terrain