2019 GMC Terrain

Every possible option! AWD with leather interior, navigation, panoramic sunroof, front/rear/360 camera, power liftgate, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, adaptive cruise control, forward collision system/lane departure assist/blind spot monitor/rear cross traffic alert, 19' alloy wheels, tinted glass, safety alert driver's seat, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, BOSE audio, full power group incl power seats, AM/FM/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, automatic LED headlamps/fog lights, memory seat, OnStar, electric parking brake, block heater, roof rails, traction control, keyless entry with remote trunk release and it even comes with factory remote start! This Terrain Denali is loaded! Pre-owned, daily rental, factory warranty, Carfax report included awd, 4wd