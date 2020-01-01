Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 GMC Terrain

DENALI  LEATHER NAV PANO ROOF EVERY POSSIBLE OPTIO

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Terrain

DENALI  LEATHER NAV PANO ROOF EVERY POSSIBLE OPTIO

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 4465473
  2. 4465473
  3. 4465473
  4. 4465473
  5. 4465473
  6. 4465473
  7. 4465473
  8. 4465473
  9. 4465473
  10. 4465473
  11. 4465473
  12. 4465473
  13. 4465473
  14. 4465473
  15. 4465473
  16. 4465473
  17. 4465473
  18. 4465473
  19. 4465473
  20. 4465473
  21. 4465473
  22. 4465473
  23. 4465473
  24. 4465473
  25. 4465473
  26. 4465473
  27. 4465473
  28. 4465473
  29. 4465473
  30. 4465473
  31. 4465473
  32. 4465473
  33. 4465473
  34. 4465473
  35. 4465473
  36. 4465473
  37. 4465473
  38. 4465473
  39. 4465473
  40. 4465473
  41. 4465473
  42. 4465473
  43. 4465473
  44. 4465473
  45. 4465473
  46. 4465473
  47. 4465473
  48. 4465473
  49. 4465473
  50. 4465473
Contact Seller

$39,267

+ taxes & licensing

  • 23,078KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4465473
  • Stock #: 190796
  • VIN: 3GKALXEX0KL189110
Exterior Colour
Ebony Twilight
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

Every possible option! AWD with leather interior, navigation, panoramic sunroof, front/rear/360 camera, power liftgate, heated/cooled seats, heated steering, adaptive cruise control, forward collision system/lane departure assist/blind spot monitor/rear cross traffic alert, 19' alloy wheels, tinted glass, safety alert driver's seat, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, BOSE audio, full power group incl power seats, AM/FM/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, automatic LED headlamps/fog lights, memory seat, OnStar, electric parking brake, block heater, roof rails, traction control, keyless entry with remote trunk release and it even comes with factory remote start! This Terrain Denali is loaded! Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned Trucks and SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, Pre-owned, daily rental, factory warranty, Carfax report included awd, 4wd

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Onstar
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Block Heater
  • Console
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • VENTILATED SEATS
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Digital clock
  • Bose Sound System
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • Privacy Glass
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Step Bumper
  • DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Storage Box
  • Analog Gauges
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Collision Avoidance System
  • Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 93,125 KM
$9,256 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 60,789 KM
$19,562 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota 4Runner ...
 20,657 KM
$43,926 + tax & lic
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Send A Message