2019 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD 1.5L TURBO, REMOTE START

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD 1.5L TURBO, REMOTE START

Location

Hertz Car Sales Ottawa

2600 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8

613-521-1963

$26,577

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,772KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4812942
  • Stock #: 87441-0
  • VIN: 3GKALTEV4KL319249
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

NO FEES...ALL WHEEL DRIVE, SLE, 1.5L TURBO 4 CYL, 9 Speed Automatic, Automatic Climate Control, Remote Start,  Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Locks and Outside Mirrors,Heated Front Seats, 8 Way Power Drs Seat, TEEN DRIVER PKG, Cruise Control,  OnStar 4G Lite Wi-Fi Hotspot (by Subscription), Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Rear Vision Camera, 17 in Aluminum Wheels, ex Daily Rental. Taxes and Licencing extra, We take Trades. Financing and Leasing available. We are located at 2600 Bank St in Ottawa K1T 1M9 Taxes and Licencing extra. We are located at 2600 Bank St in Ottawa K1T 1M9

Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive

