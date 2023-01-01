$51,995+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Yukon XL
SLT YUKON XL SLT, SUNROOF, LEATHER, 8 SEATER, CERTIFIED
93,654KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Compare at $53555 - Myers Cadillac is just $51995!
JUST IN - 2019 YUKON XL SLT- BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, POWER LIFTGATE, REAR 60/40 SPLIT SEATS, TRAILER PACKAGE, 20 ALLOYS, APPLECARPLAY, REAR CAMERA, REMOTE START, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cargo Net
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
Defogger, rear-window electric
Climate control, tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver, right-front passenger and rear passengers
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Windows, power all express down, front express up
Power outlet, 110-volt, 1.1 Amp, 150 Watt
Assist handles, 1st row passenger and 2nd row outboard seats
Lighting, interior with dome light driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Console, floor with storage area, cup holders
Lighting, interior includes courtesy lighting with theater dimming, lighting for front and rear door handles, front and rear passenger footwells and door storage area
Power outlets, 5 auxiliary, 12-volt includes outlets in the instrument panel, console, back of the console, 1 in 3rd row and 1 in the cargo area.
Seats, heated second row, outboard positions
Steering wheel, heated, leather-wrapped
Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal multi-colour
Mechanical
4-wheel drive
Steering, power
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Alternator, 150 amps
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Rear axle, 3.08 ratio
Suspension Package, Premium Smooth Ride
Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Tools, mechanical jack and wheel wrench stored in rear quarter trim
Transfer case, active, single-speed, electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed. (Not available with 2WD models or (NHT) HD Trailering Package.)
Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector and 2" trailering receiver
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil
Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator
GVWR, 7500 lbs. (3402 kg) (Standard on 4WD models.)
Powertrain grade braking
Brakes, VAC power, with VSES
Keyless start, push button start
Safety
Rear Vision Camera
Front and Rear Park Assist
Forward collision alert
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Safety Alert Seat
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
StabiliTrak, vehicle stability enhancement system
Brakes, Hill Start-Assist
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking
Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for te...
Teen Driver configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. A...
Exterior
Glass, deep-tinted
Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass
Windshield, solar absorbing
Active aero shutters, front
Tire carrier, lockable outside spare winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Wipers, front rain-sensing, intermittent
Wiper, rear
Liftgate, rear power programmable, hands free
Fog lamps with chrome surround
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators and ground illumination
Headlamps, IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off
Media / Nav / Comm
Radio, HD
Audio system feature, Bose premium 9-speaker system with subwoofer in centre console
Additional Features
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Forward Collision Alert, Remote Start, Premium Audio, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Park Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Power Liftgate, IntelliBeam
