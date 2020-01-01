Menu
2019 Honda Accord

Touring 2.0T LEATHER NAV SUNROOF ADAPTIVE CRUISE L

2019 Honda Accord

Touring 2.0T LEATHER NAV SUNROOF ADAPTIVE CRUISE L

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$36,469

+ taxes & licensing

  • 13,981KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4413471
  • Stock #: 191156
  • VIN: 1HGCV2F92KA802077
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic

Every possible option only 14,000 KM! Turbo with leather interior, navigation, sunroof, rear view camera, 19' alloy wheels, heated seats steering, cooled seats, adaptive cruise control, heads up display, lane keeping assist/road departure mitigation/blind spot monitor/forward collision monitor, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, full power group incl power seats, AM/FM/Sirius XM w/USB inputs, automatic LED headlamps, paddle shift/sport mode, push button start, wireless charging, Bluetooth, memory seats, front/rear park assist, windshield wiper de-icer, heated mirrors, wood trim interior, electric parking brake, traction control, keyless entry with remote trunk release and it even comes with factory remote start! This Accord Touring is loaded and practically new! Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection ofnearly new premium vehicles and GUARANTEED lowest prices. We are the little dealer thatcares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizeslike a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Active Handling
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • VENTILATED SEATS
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Analog Gauges
  • Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Send A Message