$27,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 7 , 4 5 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10134048

10134048 Stock #: N888

N888 VIN: 2HGFC2F59KH007447

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # N888

Mileage 97,452 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.