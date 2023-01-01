$27,119 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 4 , 7 1 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10231697

10231697 Stock #: P-0197

P-0197 VIN: 2HGFC2F73KH043071

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 34,713 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Exterior Sunroof Interior remote start Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Convenience Proximity Key Safety Lane Keep Assist Additional Features Collision Mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.