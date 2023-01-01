$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic
LX MANUAL
28,329KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10426638
- Stock #: P1322
- VIN: 2HGFC2E57KH010963
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1322
- Mileage 28,329 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Transmission: 6 Speed Manual
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Fuel economy highway: 6.5L/100 km
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Turning radius: 5.4m (17.7')
Number of doors: 4
Speakers: 8
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Interior cargo volume: 428 L (15 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 428 L (15 cu.ft.)
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Compression ratio: 10.80 to 1
Fuel tank capacity: 46.9L
Auto high-beam headlights
Configurable
Exterior parking camera rear
Rear headroom: 942mm (37.1)
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Front hiproom: 1,364mm (53.7)
Front legroom: 1,074mm (42.3)
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Fuel economy city: 9.3L/100 km
Fuel economy combined: 8.0L/100 km
Rear tires: 215/55HR16.0
Front tires: 215/55HR16.0
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Front headroom: 997mm (39.3)
Rear legroom: 950mm (37.4)
Rear shoulder room: 1,397mm (55.0)
Horsepower: 158hp @ 6,500RPM
Torque: 138 lb.-ft. @ 4,200RPM
Engine horsepower: 158hp @ 6,500RPM
Engine torque: 138 lb.-ft. @ 4,200RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 86.0mm x 85.9mm (3.39 x 3.38)
Exterior body width: 1,878mm (73.9)
Exterior height: 1,416mm (55.7)
Rear hiproom: 1,201mm (47.3)
Front shoulder room: 1,447mm (57.0)
Passenger volume: 2,769L (97.8 cu.ft.)
Exterior length: 4,640mm (182.7)
GVWR: 1,695kg (3,737lbs)
Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Curb weight: 1,263kg (2,784lbs)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Pedestrian detection: prevention
