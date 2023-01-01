Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Civic

28,329 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

LX MANUAL

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

LX MANUAL

Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

  1. 10426638
  2. 10426638
  3. 10426638
  4. 10426638
  5. 10426638
  6. 10426638
  7. 10426638
  8. 10426638
  9. 10426638
  10. 10426638
  11. 10426638
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
28,329KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10426638
  • Stock #: P1322
  • VIN: 2HGFC2E57KH010963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1322
  • Mileage 28,329 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Transmission: 6 Speed Manual
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Fuel economy highway: 6.5L/100 km
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Turning radius: 5.4m (17.7')
Number of doors: 4
Speakers: 8
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Interior cargo volume: 428 L (15 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 428 L (15 cu.ft.)
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Compression ratio: 10.80 to 1
Fuel tank capacity: 46.9L
Auto high-beam headlights
Configurable
Exterior parking camera rear
Rear headroom: 942mm (37.1)
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Front hiproom: 1,364mm (53.7)
Front legroom: 1,074mm (42.3)
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Fuel economy city: 9.3L/100 km
Fuel economy combined: 8.0L/100 km
Rear tires: 215/55HR16.0
Front tires: 215/55HR16.0
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Front headroom: 997mm (39.3)
Rear legroom: 950mm (37.4)
Rear shoulder room: 1,397mm (55.0)
Horsepower: 158hp @ 6,500RPM
Torque: 138 lb.-ft. @ 4,200RPM
Engine horsepower: 158hp @ 6,500RPM
Engine torque: 138 lb.-ft. @ 4,200RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 86.0mm x 85.9mm (3.39 x 3.38)
Exterior body width: 1,878mm (73.9)
Exterior height: 1,416mm (55.7)
Rear hiproom: 1,201mm (47.3)
Front shoulder room: 1,447mm (57.0)
Passenger volume: 2,769L (97.8 cu.ft.)
Exterior length: 4,640mm (182.7)
GVWR: 1,695kg (3,737lbs)
Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Curb weight: 1,263kg (2,784lbs)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Pedestrian detection: prevention

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrhaven Chrysler

2019 Honda CR-V Tour...
 64,915 KM
$33,990 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Wrangler U...
 20,392 KM
$60,990 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 49,916 KM
$38,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrhaven Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

Call Dealer

613-656-XXXX

(click to show)

613-656-6526

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory