$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 8 , 3 2 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10426638

P1322 VIN: 2HGFC2E57KH010963

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Stock # P1322

Mileage 28,329 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Reading Lights Split Folding Rear Seat Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Rear seat centre armrest Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Radio data system Emergency communication system Rear beverage holders Variable Valve Control Wheel Size: 16 Transmission: 6 Speed Manual Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Engine Displacement: 2.0 L Engine Litres: 2.0L Drive Type: Front-Wheel Seat upholstery: cloth Fuel economy highway: 6.5L/100 km Sequential multi-point fuel injection Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Turning radius: 5.4m (17.7') Number of doors: 4 Speakers: 8 Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Rear cargo: trunk Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Door mirrors: body-colour Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Interior cargo volume: 428 L (15 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 428 L (15 cu.ft.) 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Compression ratio: 10.80 to 1 Fuel tank capacity: 46.9L Auto high-beam headlights Configurable Exterior parking camera rear Rear headroom: 942mm (37.1) Primary LCD size: 7.0 Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Front hiproom: 1,364mm (53.7) Front legroom: 1,074mm (42.3) Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3) Fuel economy city: 9.3L/100 km Fuel economy combined: 8.0L/100 km Rear tires: 215/55HR16.0 Front tires: 215/55HR16.0 Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Front headroom: 997mm (39.3) Rear legroom: 950mm (37.4) Rear shoulder room: 1,397mm (55.0) Horsepower: 158hp @ 6,500RPM Torque: 138 lb.-ft. @ 4,200RPM Engine horsepower: 158hp @ 6,500RPM Engine torque: 138 lb.-ft. @ 4,200RPM Engine bore x stroke: 86.0mm x 85.9mm (3.39 x 3.38) Exterior body width: 1,878mm (73.9) Exterior height: 1,416mm (55.7) Rear hiproom: 1,201mm (47.3) Front shoulder room: 1,447mm (57.0) Passenger volume: 2,769L (97.8 cu.ft.) Exterior length: 4,640mm (182.7) GVWR: 1,695kg (3,737lbs) Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Compressor: Not Available Appearance: digital/analog Curb weight: 1,263kg (2,784lbs) Hybrid traction battery type: none Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline Pedestrian detection: prevention

