2019 Honda Civic
Sedan EX CVT - Sunroof - Remote Start
Used
- Listing ID: 10547412
- Stock #: C12850
- VIN: 2HGFC2F71KH005273
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Honda Civic comes at you with even more personality, making every drive more enjoyable and engaging than the last. This 2019 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
With harmonious power, excellent handling capability, plus it's engaging driving dynamic, this 2019 Honda Civic is a highly compelling choice in the eco-friendly compact car segment. Regardless of your style preference or driving habits, this impressive Honda Civic will perfectly suit your wants and needs. The Civic offers the right amount of cargo space, an aggressive exterior design with sporty and sleek body lines, plus a comfortable and ergonomic interior layout that works well with all family sizes. This Civic easily makes a bold statement without saying a word! It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is EX CVT. This EX Civic adds a power moonroof, proximity key, aluminum wheels, blind spot display, and remote start to the LX features like collision mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist with road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, straight driving assist for slopes, and automatic highbeams you normally only expect with a higher price. The interior is as comfy and advanced as you need with heated front seats, remote start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Siri EyesFree, WiFi tethering, steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, multi-angle rearview camera, 7 inch driver information display, and automatic climate control. The exterior has some great style with a refreshed grille, independent suspension, heated power side mirrors, and LED taillamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
remote start
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 8-way power adjustment and passenger 4-way manual adjustment
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Exterior
Sunroof
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Collision Mitigation-Front
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: Continuously Variable
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
46.9 L Fuel Tank
3.24 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Collision Mitigation
