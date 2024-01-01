Menu
2019 Honda Civic

44,744 KM

$22,888

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic

EX

2019 Honda Civic

EX

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

  1. 11278529
$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

44,744KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F76KH016804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 63715B
  • Mileage 44,744 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212

$22,888

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2019 Honda Civic