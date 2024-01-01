Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Honda Civic

96,566 KM

Details Features

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Civic

LX- REBUILT TITLE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

LX- REBUILT TITLE

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1725038133
  2. 1725038134
  3. 1725038136
  4. 1725038137
  5. 1725038139
  6. 1725038140
  7. 1725038142
  8. 1725038145
  9. 1725038147
  10. 1725038148
  11. 1725038150
  12. 1725038151
  13. 1725038153
  14. 1725038155
  15. 1725038157
  16. 1725038159
  17. 1725038160
  18. 1725038162
  19. 1725038163
  20. 1725038165
  21. 1725038166
  22. 1725038168
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
96,566KM
VIN SHHFK7H36KU304397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,566 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2013 Chevrolet Avalanche LT w/1SB for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Chevrolet Avalanche LT w/1SB 129,007 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Civic EX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Honda Civic EX 246,870 KM SOLD
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package-REBUILT TITLE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package-REBUILT TITLE 80,070 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic