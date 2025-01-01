$17,428+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic
LX | 6-SPEED | CARPLAY | HTD SEATS | DRIVER ASSIST
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$17,428
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,922 KM
Vehicle Description
6-Speed manual LX w/ heated seats, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, lane-departure alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, automatic headlights, auto climate control, keyless entry, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
