6-Speed manual LX w/ heated seats, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, lane-departure alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, automatic headlights, auto climate control, keyless entry, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Details Description

LX | 6-SPEED | CARPLAY | HTD SEATS | DRIVER ASSIST

12178375

LX | 6-SPEED | CARPLAY | HTD SEATS | DRIVER ASSIST

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
112,922KM
VIN 2HGFC2E57KH020263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,922 KM

Vehicle Description

6-Speed manual LX w/ heated seats, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, lane-departure alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, automatic headlights, auto climate control, keyless entry, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

