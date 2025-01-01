$20,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Honda Civic
EX
2019 Honda Civic
EX
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$20,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
69,700KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F78KH011345
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U9940
- Mileage 69,700 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota
2023 Honda HR-V LX 42,000 KM $29,998 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE 87,000 KM $30,998 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic LX 81,404 KM $19,998 + tax & lic
Email Tony Graham Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Graham Toyota
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
$20,998
+ taxes & licensing
Tony Graham Toyota
613-225-1212
2019 Honda Civic