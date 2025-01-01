$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Honda Civic
EX
2019 Honda Civic
EX
Location
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
156,191KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F72KH039013
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 156,191 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From GO2 Auto
2019 Nissan Sentra SV 75,864 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Venza 131,547 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Sienna XLE 204,229 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Email GO2 Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-680-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
GO2 Auto
613-680-4171
2019 Honda Civic