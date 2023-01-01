$35,500 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 , 6 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9788038

Stock #: M35722

VIN: SHHFK7H96KU302766

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # M35722

Mileage 16,650 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Heated rear seats Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Rear seat centre armrest Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission: continuously variable automatic Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Rain Sensing Wipers Tires: Performance Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Trim Leather upholstery Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Compressor: Intercooled Turbo Seat upholstery: leather Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Four wheel independent suspension Turning radius: 5.7m (18.7') Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Fuel economy city: 7.9L/100 km Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Fuel economy highway: 6.6L/100 km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Door mirrors: body-colour Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance Rear cargo: liftgate Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Recommended fuel: premium unleaded Tailpipe finisher: chrome 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Speakers: 12 AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Fuel tank capacity: 46.9L Compression ratio: 10.60 to 1 Auto high-beam headlights Engine displacement: 1.5 L Configurable Wheel size: 18 Exterior parking camera rear Exterior parking camera right Speaker type: performance Primary LCD size: 7.0 Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink Emergency communication system: HondaLink Remote engine start: keyfob Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3 Proximity key: doors and push button start Front hiproom: 1,364mm (53.7) Front legroom: 1,074mm (42.3) Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3) Rear hiproom: 1,240mm (48.8) Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Engine bore x stroke: 73.0mm x 89.5mm (2.87 x 3.52) Fuel economy combined: 7.3L/100 km Interior cargo volume: 728 L (26 cu.ft.) GVWR: 1,800kg (3,968lbs) Curb weight: 1,370kg (3,020lbs) Exterior body width: 1,878mm (73.9) Torque: 162 lb.-ft. @ 1,700RPM Engine torque: 162 lb.-ft. @ 1,700RPM Front shoulder room: 1,446mm (56.9) Exterior height: 1,429mm (56.3) Horsepower: 180hp @ 6,000RPM Engine horsepower: 180hp @ 6,000RPM Exterior length: 4,519mm (177.9) Rear legroom: 916mm (36.1) Front headroom: 954mm (37.6) Rear headroom: 949mm (37.4) Rear shoulder room: 1,398mm (55.0) Passenger volume: 2,684L (94.8 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,308 L (46 cu.ft.) Front tires: 235/40WR18.0 Rear tires: 235/40WR18.0 Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow Appearance: digital/analog Engine litres: 1.5L Hybrid traction battery type: none Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline Pedestrian detection: prevention Sunroof sunshade: manual Display blind spot view: Honda LaneWatch right

