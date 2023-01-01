$35,500+ tax & licensing
$35,500
+ taxes & licensing
Bank Street Mazda
613-801-0253
2019 Honda Civic
Sport Touring CVT
Location
Bank Street Mazda
2575 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8
613-801-0253
$35,500
+ taxes & licensing
16,650KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9788038
- Stock #: M35722
- VIN: SHHFK7H96KU302766
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M35722
- Mileage 16,650 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires: Performance
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Trim
Leather upholstery
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Seat upholstery: leather
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Four wheel independent suspension
Turning radius: 5.7m (18.7')
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy city: 7.9L/100 km
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel economy highway: 6.6L/100 km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Speakers: 12
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Fuel tank capacity: 46.9L
Compression ratio: 10.60 to 1
Auto high-beam headlights
Engine displacement: 1.5 L
Configurable
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Exterior parking camera right
Speaker type: performance
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
Emergency communication system: HondaLink
Remote engine start: keyfob
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Front hiproom: 1,364mm (53.7)
Front legroom: 1,074mm (42.3)
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Rear hiproom: 1,240mm (48.8)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Engine bore x stroke: 73.0mm x 89.5mm (2.87 x 3.52)
Fuel economy combined: 7.3L/100 km
Interior cargo volume: 728 L (26 cu.ft.)
GVWR: 1,800kg (3,968lbs)
Curb weight: 1,370kg (3,020lbs)
Exterior body width: 1,878mm (73.9)
Torque: 162 lb.-ft. @ 1,700RPM
Engine torque: 162 lb.-ft. @ 1,700RPM
Front shoulder room: 1,446mm (56.9)
Exterior height: 1,429mm (56.3)
Horsepower: 180hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 180hp @ 6,000RPM
Exterior length: 4,519mm (177.9)
Rear legroom: 916mm (36.1)
Front headroom: 954mm (37.6)
Rear headroom: 949mm (37.4)
Rear shoulder room: 1,398mm (55.0)
Passenger volume: 2,684L (94.8 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,308 L (46 cu.ft.)
Front tires: 235/40WR18.0
Rear tires: 235/40WR18.0
Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow
Appearance: digital/analog
Engine litres: 1.5L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Pedestrian detection: prevention
Sunroof sunshade: manual
Display blind spot view: Honda LaneWatch right
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bank Street Mazda
Primary
2575 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8