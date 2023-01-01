Menu
2019 Honda CR-V

77,404 KM

Details Description

$26,911

+ tax & licensing
$26,911

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V

AWD| HONDA SENSE SAFETY | REMOTE START | CARPLAY

2019 Honda CR-V

AWD| HONDA SENSE SAFETY | REMOTE START | CARPLAY

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$26,911

+ taxes & licensing

77,404KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10617702
  • Stock #: 231478
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H25KH142809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,404 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ REMOTE START, FORWARD COLLISION SYSTEM, LANE-KEEP ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS AND APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO! 17-inch alloys, backup camera, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, road departure mitigation, full power group, Bluetooth, rear privacy glass, brake holding and Econ mode!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

