$26,911+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,911
+ taxes & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2019 Honda CR-V
2019 Honda CR-V
AWD| HONDA SENSE SAFETY | REMOTE START | CARPLAY
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$26,911
+ taxes & licensing
77,404KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10617702
- Stock #: 231478
- VIN: 2HKRW2H25KH142809
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,404 KM
Vehicle Description
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ REMOTE START, FORWARD COLLISION SYSTEM, LANE-KEEP ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS AND APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO! 17-inch alloys, backup camera, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, road departure mitigation, full power group, Bluetooth, rear privacy glass, brake holding and Econ mode!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8