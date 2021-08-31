2019 Honda CR-V

$31,495 + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 1 0 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8037235

8037235 Stock #: 01354

01354 VIN: 2HKRW2H20KH112777

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 01354

Mileage 90,107 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features AWD Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.