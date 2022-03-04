2019 Honda CR-V

$32,998 + taxes & licensing 5 5 , 2 3 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8608445

8608445 Stock #: P0885A

P0885A VIN: 2HKRW2H83KH129643

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 55,233 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats Windows Sunroof Interior Heated Steering Wheel Additional Features Lane Keep Assist Blind Spot Display Automatic Braking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.