Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda HR-V

84,526 KM

Details Description Features

$28,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,450

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

Contact Seller
2019 Honda HR-V

2019 Honda HR-V

Sport ALLOYS ROOF AWD HTD SEATS BACKUP CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda HR-V

Sport ALLOYS ROOF AWD HTD SEATS BACKUP CAM

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

  1. 9458545
  2. 9458545
  3. 9458545
  4. 9458545
  5. 9458545
  6. 9458545
  7. 9458545
  8. 9458545
  9. 9458545
  10. 9458545
  11. 9458545
Contact Seller

$28,450

+ taxes & licensing

84,526KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9458545
  • Stock #: 107068
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H2XKM107068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange Burst Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 107068
  • Mileage 84,526 KM

Vehicle Description

*** SINGLE OWNER * SMETANA APPROVED *** In our opinion, this is the perfect blend of reliability, fuel efficiency, versatility, all wheel drive handling and equipment!! Finished Orange Burst Metallic with sport black fabric seating surfaces, 180 watt sound system, 17 alloys, active noise cancellation, black and chrome accented sport pedals, dual climate control zone, fog lights, black chrome front grill, Honda lane watch, blind spot monitor, leather wrapped steering wheel, moonroof, proximity key with push start, rear privacy glass, roof rails, paddle shifters, forward collision warning system, collision mitigation braking system, lane departure warning system, lane keeping assist system, road departure mitigation system, adaptive cruise control, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, front wiper deicer, heated front seats, backup camera, vehicle stability control, LED daytime running lights, keyless entry system, multi angle rear view camera all compliment this stunning 2019 Honda HRV Sport All wheel drive. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 41 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
AM/FM Stereo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Car Centre Sales

2019 Honda HR-V Spor...
 84,526 KM
$28,450 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru Forester...
 67,723 KM
$30,700 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Golf...
 105,852 KM
$27,450 + tax & lic
Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

Call Dealer

613-722-XXXX

(click to show)

613-722-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory