2019 Honda HR-V
Sport ALLOYS ROOF AWD HTD SEATS BACKUP CAM
Location
Import Car Centre Sales
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
$28,450
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9458545
- Stock #: 107068
- VIN: 3CZRU6H2XKM107068
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange Burst Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 84,526 KM
Vehicle Description
*** SINGLE OWNER * SMETANA APPROVED *** In our opinion, this is the perfect blend of reliability, fuel efficiency, versatility, all wheel drive handling and equipment!! Finished Orange Burst Metallic with sport black fabric seating surfaces, 180 watt sound system, 17 alloys, active noise cancellation, black and chrome accented sport pedals, dual climate control zone, fog lights, black chrome front grill, Honda lane watch, blind spot monitor, leather wrapped steering wheel, moonroof, proximity key with push start, rear privacy glass, roof rails, paddle shifters, forward collision warning system, collision mitigation braking system, lane departure warning system, lane keeping assist system, road departure mitigation system, adaptive cruise control, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, front wiper deicer, heated front seats, backup camera, vehicle stability control, LED daytime running lights, keyless entry system, multi angle rear view camera all compliment this stunning 2019 Honda HRV Sport All wheel drive. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 41 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
Vehicle Features
