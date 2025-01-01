Menu
8-Passenger EX w/ sunroof, heated seats, remote start, Honda LaneWatch blind spot display, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, three-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power driver seat, HondaVAC in-car vacuum system, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more!!

2019 Honda Odyssey

148,067 KM

Details Description

$26,897

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Odyssey

EX | 8-PASS | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX | 8-PASS | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$26,897

+ taxes & licensing

Used
148,067KM
VIN 5FNRL6H46KB502573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,067 KM

Vehicle Description

8-Passenger EX w/ sunroof, heated seats, remote start, Honda LaneWatch blind spot display, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, three-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power driver seat, HondaVAC in-car vacuum system, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

$26,897

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2019 Honda Odyssey