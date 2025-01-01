$35,827+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda Odyssey
EX-L NAVI| 8-PASS| HTD LEATHER| SUNROOF| CARPLAY
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$35,827
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,254 KM
Vehicle Description
8-PASSENGER EX-L NAVI W/ 3.5L V6!! Leather, sunroof, heated seats & steering, 8-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, Honda LaneWatch display, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 18-inch alloys, three-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, power sliding side doors, power liftgate, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
