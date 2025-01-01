$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda Odyssey
Touring
2019 Honda Odyssey
Touring
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
104,151KM
VIN 5FNRL6H82KB508776
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel ME
- Interior Colour GREY, LEATHER SEAT TRIM
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,151 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Premium Audio System, Rear Entertainment System, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Memory Seat, Lane Keep Assist, Hands Free Liftgate, Wireless Charging
With subtle contemporary styling cues, this well designed Odyssey will be relevant for years to come, and thanks to its reliable power-train it will be as bulletproof then as it is when new. This 2019 Honda Odyssey is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2019 Honda Odyssey is one of the best, most family oriented vehicles on the market. The interior is packed with everything you need for a long trip, while still retaining a functionality and versatility for those trips closer to home. With a controlled ride and on road handling and efficient and linear power delivery, the 2019 Odyssey is one of the best riding, strongest accelerating minivans around. If you want one vehicle that covers all the bases, this 2019 Honda Odyssey is ready to see it through.This van has 104,151 kms. It's modern steel me in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Odyssey's trim level is Touring. This Odyssey Touring has a seemingly endless list of premium features with cooled front seats, premium audio system, rear entertainment system with media streaming, blind spot information system, hands free power liftgate, wireless charging, Wi-Fi, rain sensing wipers, 115V power outlet, ambient interior lighting, CabinTalk PA system, CabinWatch rear seat monitor, How Much Farther app, navigation, power sliding rear doors, Honda LaneWatch right side camera, and a built in vacuum. This Odyssey is equipped with an active safety suite that includes lane keep assist with adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation with forward collision mitigation, and road departure mitigation. Other features include a power sunroof, heated power front seats, memory driver seat and side mirrors, heated steering wheel, remote start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, CabinControl app, SiriusXM, HD Radio, and Siri EyesFree.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
2019 Honda Odyssey