2019 Honda Pilot

38,980 KM

Details Description

$39,426

+ tax & licensing
$39,426

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2019 Honda Pilot

2019 Honda Pilot

EX AWD | SUNROOF | LANEWATCH | RMT START | CARPLAY

2019 Honda Pilot

EX AWD | SUNROOF | LANEWATCH | RMT START | CARPLAY

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$39,426

+ taxes & licensing

38,980KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10617720
  Stock #: 231464
  VIN: 5FNYF6H35KB509203

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 38,980 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE 8 PASSENGER EX W/ SUNROOF, REMOTE START, LANE-KEEP ASSIST, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LANEWATCH, HEATED SEATS, 18-IN ALLOYS AND MORE! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

