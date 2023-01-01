$39,426+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2019 Honda Pilot
EX AWD | SUNROOF | LANEWATCH | RMT START | CARPLAY
Location
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
38,980KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10617720
- Stock #: 231464
- VIN: 5FNYF6H35KB509203
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 38,980 KM
Vehicle Description
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE 8 PASSENGER EX W/ SUNROOF, REMOTE START, LANE-KEEP ASSIST, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LANEWATCH, HEATED SEATS, 18-IN ALLOYS AND MORE! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
