2019 Honda Pilot

$41,950 + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 1 3 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7208564

7208564 Stock #: 503304

503304 VIN: 5FNYF6H60KB503304

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Doors 5-door

Stock # 503304

Mileage 52,130 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Rain sensor wipers Exterior Spoiler Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Windows Rear Defroster Panoramic Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.