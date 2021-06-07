+ taxes & licensing
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
Summer is but a week and a bit away and the borders are opening and trips to the cottage and jaunts to visit the inlaws will be once again be happening...and this 2019 Honda Pilot Touring will make sure you and the family get their safely and in luxury!! Finished Crystal Black Pearl with matching black perforated leather seating surfaces, room for 7 passengers, quad captains chairs, heated 2nd row seating, panoramic sunroof, 20 alloys wheels, 600 watt premium sound system with 5.1 surround sound system, Blue Ray entertainment system, ambient lighting, blindspot information system with rear cross traffic alert, Cabin Talk in car PA system, heated and ventilated front seats, hands free power tailgate, idle/stop, LED headlamps, rain sensing wipers, wireless charging, heated and leather wrapped steering wheel, navigation system with bilingual voice recognition, driver's seat memory system, SiriusXM radio, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, front wiper deicer, intelligent traction management system, multi angle rear view camera, proximity key, remote starter, forward collision warning system, collision mitigation braking system, lane departure warning system, lane keep assist system, road departure mitigation system, adaptive cruise control all compliment this stunning 2019 Honda Pilot Touring & passenger. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 39 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
