2019 Hyundai Elantra

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2
613-455-0255
+ taxes & licensing
- Certified
- No Accidents
- Blind Spot Assist
- Heated Steering
- Heated Seats
- Android Auto
- Apple CarPlay
- Backup Camera
- BlueTooth
- USB/AUX
- Power Windows
- Air Condition
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- CarFax Available
- Extended Warranty Available
Good credit, bad credit, no credit, ODSP, bankruptcy, previous repossession, self employed, uber drivers, low income and more.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING.WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE AT Prioautosales.com/apply-for-financing-online/ AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255
1919 Bank st, Ottawa, ON
PrioAutoSales.com
Info@prioautosales.com
Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM
Sun: 11:00AM-05:00PM
Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.
Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.0L
L/100Km City: 9.4
L/100Km Hwy: 7.1
Mechanical Equipment
120 Amp Alternator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
53 L Fuel Tank
68-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine: 2.0L DOHC GDI 4-Cylinder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Front-Wheel Drive
Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
Interior Equipment
2 12V DC Power Outlets
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Air Filtration
Analog Display
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim
Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Delayed Accessory Power
Exterior Equipment
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Body-Coloured Door Handles
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Clearcoat Paint
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Front License Plate Bracket
Safety Equipment
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Child Safety Locks
Rear Collision Warning
Side Impact Beams
Entertainment Equipment
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2