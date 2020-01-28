2019 Hyundai Elantra

- Certified

- No Accidents

- Blind Spot Assist

- Heated Steering

- Heated Seats

- Android Auto

- Apple CarPlay

- Backup Camera

- BlueTooth

- USB/AUX

- Power Windows

- Air Condition

- Cruise Control

- Keyless Entry

- CarFax Available

- Extended Warranty Available

Good credit, bad credit, no credit, ODSP, bankruptcy, previous repossession, self employed, uber drivers, low income and more.

WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING.WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.

APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE AT Prioautosales.com/apply-for-financing-online/ AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.

Call us at 613-455-0255

1919 Bank st, Ottawa, ON

PrioAutoSales.com

Info@prioautosales.com



Hours Of Operation:

Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Sun: 11:00AM-05:00PM



Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.



Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.0L

L/100Km City: 9.4

L/100Km Hwy: 7.1

Mechanical Equipment

120 Amp Alternator

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

53 L Fuel Tank

68-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Engine: 2.0L DOHC GDI 4-Cylinder

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Front-Wheel Drive

Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

Single Stainless Steel Exhaust

Interior Equipment

2 12V DC Power Outlets

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Air Filtration

Analog Display

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim

Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Delayed Accessory Power

Exterior Equipment

Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents

Body-Coloured Door Handles

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Chrome Side Windows Trim

Clearcoat Paint

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Front License Plate Bracket

Safety Equipment

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Driver Knee Airbag

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Rear Child Safety Locks

Rear Collision Warning

Side Impact Beams

Entertainment Equipment

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Power Options Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features BACKUP CAMERA

Automatic

FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.